Suhana Khan looks to her parents as the foremost source of guidance

Suhana Khan, the 23-year-old actor set to make her film debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies,” spoke at the India Today Conclave’s session titled ‘New Kids on the Block: Meet the Gen Z of Bollywood aka The Archies Gang.’ During the event, she expressed that her parents, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, are her primary source of guidance.

Suhana emphasized that her entire family contributes to supporting and helping each other. She mentioned her habit of seeking her mother’s opinion on various aspects, from her appearance to her outfit. She values their guidance and advice.

“The Archies,” directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a live-action musical movie inspired by the popular American comics of the same name. The film also marks the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor (Betty), daughter of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, as well as Agastya Nanda (Archie), the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the Netflix film, Suhana portrays the character of Veronica, describing her as someone with a magnetic personality who is unapologetically true to herself. She highlighted the importance of learning from Veronica’s character, particularly her sense of self-worth.

Suhana Khan’s debut in “The Archies” is highly anticipated, and her reliance on her family, particularly her parents, for guidance and support reflects the strong bond and values that she holds dear.