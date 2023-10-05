The Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for research in tiny particles known as quantum dots

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been conferred upon three scientists for their groundbreaking work in the field of quantum dots, which are minuscule particles whose electrical and optical characteristics are influenced by quantum physics. The laureates include Moungi Bawendi, a French-born scientist, Louis Brus from the United States, and Alexei Ekimov, originally from Russia.

These quantum dots have found applications in various fields such as computing, lasers, microscopy, and medical research, with existing uses in TV display screens, lasers, and lighting. They play a crucial role in guiding surgeons during tumor tissue removal, among other applications.

In an unusual turn of events, the names of the Nobel laureates were leaked in local media before the official announcement. This leak is a rare occurrence, as the Nobel Committees typically take extensive measures to keep the identities of the winners confidential until the official announcements are made.

The Nobel Committee expressed regret over this early disclosure, which occurred before the committee had even conducted its final vote to determine the winners.

The significance of the Nobel-winning research lies in the development of these tiny quantum components, which have far-reaching applications. They have revolutionized various industries, including lighting and medical procedures.

Moungi Bawendi, one of the laureates, expressed his surprise upon hearing the news of his award, stating that he had not seen the leaked reports. Bawendi, born in Paris to French and Tunisian parents, is currently a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. Louis Brus, aged 80, is a professor at Columbia University in New York, while Alexei Ekimov, originally from Russia, works at Nanocrystals Technology in the United States.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry carries a monetary award of $1 million, which will be shared among the three laureates. They will receive the award from King Carl XVI Gustaf during a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10th, which marks the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, the scientist who established the Nobel Prizes through his last will and testament in 1896.