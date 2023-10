Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy wins bronze medal

Hangzhou: India’s ace badminton player, HS Prannoy won bronze medal in men’s singles at Asian Games. The World No.7 HS Prannoy go down ‘16-21, 9-21’ against All England champion, China’s Li Shi Feng, in the semifinals.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Indian women’s recurve archery team secures bronze medal

This is India’s first medal in men’s singles in 41 years. It was India’s second medal in men’s singles since Syed Modi claimed a bronze in the 1982 edition in New Delhi. Prannoy was also part of the silver medal-winning Indian men’s team last week.