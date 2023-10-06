Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Mumbai: Price of gold gained on Friday due to weakness in the dollar index (DXY). On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 56,730 per 10 gram, up by Rs 122, or 0.22%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 66,999 per kg, higher by Rs 231 or 0.35%.

The gold futures had ended with declines of Rs 119 or 0.21% per at Rs 56,602 on Thursday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 66,785, down by Rs 100 per kg or 0.15%. Gold futures are down 1.54% or by Rs 885 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 3.09% or by Rs 1,713 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 4.11% or Rs 2,870 in September while the declines this year stand at 3.45% or Rs 2402.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,820.35 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,834.10. Spot silver gained 0.3% to $20.96, platinum firmed 0.2% to $856.30 and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,148.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 867.58 metric tonne. It is the lowest since August 2019. On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,837.50 per troy ounce, up by $5.70 or 0.31% while silver futures were at $21.160, higher by $0.141 or 0.670%.