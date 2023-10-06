ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Railways to operate special Vande Bharat trains: Details

Mumbai: Cricket fans across the globe are waiting for the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing ICC World Cup. The much anticipated match between the arch-rivals will be held in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on October 14. The Indian Railways has decided to operate special Vande Bharat trains for cricket fans to watch this match.

According to reports, the Indian Railways will operate special trains from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra to Ahmadabad in Gujarat. The decision was taken to counter exorbitant airfare, lack of accommodation, high hotel tariffs among others. Trains plying from these special locations will halt at Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations, both of which are in close proximity to the Narendra Modi stadium.

The Indian Railways also plans to enhance the travel experience by playing patriotic songs and showcasing historical cricket moments from previous India-Pakistan clashes.

The World Cup is set to be played across a dozen venues in India. Among the tentative venues which shall hold a World Cup game are – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur, and Mumbai.