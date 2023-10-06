IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Vaishno Devi travel package for devotees.

Under the Mata Vaishnodevi train package, passenger can in the 3rd AC compartment and get a stay in the Taj Vivanta or any other similar equivalent hotel. The packages include train travel, accommodation, meals, and sightseeing.

The rent for the Mata Vaishnodevi package depends on occupancy. For single occupancy, the rent is Rs 10,395 per person. For double occupancy, the rent is Rs 7,855 per person. And for triple occupancy, the rent is Rs 6,795 per person. The cost of a child with a bed between the ages of 5 and 11 will be Rs 6160 per child.

Passengers can board a train from New Delhi at 20:40 hours. Your ticket will be in the 3AC class of the Rajdhani Express. The train will reach Jammu the next day at 5:00 a.m.