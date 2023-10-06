Malavika Mohanan’s ‘Salaar’ tweet sparks fury among SRK fans.

Mollywood actor Malavika Mohanan recently ignited a social media feud between fans of Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan with her tweet about ‘Salaar.’ During a live Q&A session on X, she was faced with a tough choice between Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki,’ both set to release on December 22.

Malavika’s response was clear: “Really excited for both but if I had to pick one I would say #Salaar. Loved the teaser and thought Prabhas sir and Prithviraj sir looked too cool in it.” Her choice immediately set off a frenzy in the comments section, with SRK and Prabhas fans trading statements and memes. Some questioned Malavika’s prominence, asking, “Who are you?” Others speculated that her preference for ‘Salaar’ was influenced by her upcoming role alongside Prabhas in a Telugu film.

Prabhas’ supporters flooded the comments with memes, notably featuring Prabhas’s character chasing a donkey, a subtle jab at ‘Dunki.’ Initially planned for a Diwali release in November, ‘Salaar’ is now slated to hit theaters during the Christmas season, adding more fuel to the fan rivalry.