Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 1.4 crore

Champhai: Assam Rifles seized heroin worth Rs 1.04 crore in Champhai in Mizoram. The security forces also arrested a woman. After getting specific information, the Assam and Customs Preventive Force conducted a joint operation.

‘In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 149 gms of heroin worth Rs 1.04 Cr in general area Mualkawi, Champhai on October 4 and arrested a Myanmar woman,’ said a press release.

The entire consignment of Heroin worth Rs 1,04,30,000 and the accused have been handed over to Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings.