Netherlands Chooses to Bowl First Against Pakistan in ICC World Cup

In the opening match of the ICC World Cup, the Netherlands secured the toss and made the decision to bowl first against Pakistan. The teams for this clash are as follows:

For Pakistan: “Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.”

While for the Netherlands: “Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.”

The Netherlands’ decision to bowl sets the stage for an exciting match in the ICC World Cup.