Samsung launches Galaxy SmartTag 2: Details

Oct 6, 2023, 10:50 pm IST

Samsung launched its Galaxy SmartTag 2. The device will be available for purchase from October 11.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 will offer new tracking features and can be used to keep a check on valuable items or also to keep track of your pets. It works within the 120-metre range with Bluetooth connectivity.

It gets a new Lost Mode feature that lets users add their contact information with the help of a text message. The feature works on all mobile devices with an NFC reader and web browser.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 offers 700 days of battery life on power-saving mode, while it lasts for 500 days on normal mode. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

