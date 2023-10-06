Shiyas Kareem Granted Interim Bail Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Popular reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem found himself in legal turmoil as the Kerala High Court granted him interim bail on Thursday amidst a rape and cheating case registered against him within the state. Justice Gopinath P provided this relief, subject to certain conditions, as confirmed by a government lawyer involved in the case.

The legal proceedings will continue, with the court scheduled to reconvene on October 11, as mentioned by the lawyer handling the case. Kareem’s journey towards interim bail began with his detention at Chennai Airport, where he was apprehended upon his arrival from Dubai. The Kerala police had issued a lookout notice against him in connection with the ongoing case.

This legal ordeal revolves around a rape and cheating case lodged by a female trainer employed at Kareem’s gymnasium in Kochi. The 32-year-old woman, hailing from Kasaragod, alleges that she suffered repeated instances of rape and molestation at the hands of Kareem since 2021. Furthermore, she contends that he owes her a substantial sum of Rs 11 lakh, acquired over time.

Adding to her claims, the woman asserts that Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to elevate her to a business partner and solicited money for this endeavor. She also states that she experienced multiple instances of assault during this period. This ongoing legal case will likely continue to draw significant attention in the coming days.