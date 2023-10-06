Shubman Gill’s Fever Casts Doubt on Australia Match

The Indian cricket team’s concerns loom large as they prepare for their inaugural World Cup clash against Australia, with Shubman Gill, in exceptional form, encountering health complications that raise doubts about his participation in the upcoming Sunday match. If Gill is sidelined, Ishan Kishan might step in as the opener.

Shubman Gill, who has emerged as India’s premier batsman in recent ODIs, has fallen ill with a severe fever, prompting concerns about his availability. A pivotal decision regarding his participation will hinge on the results of the dengue test scheduled for Friday.

According to an undisclosed BCCI source closely following team developments, “Shubhman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done. He will have tests on Friday and a call will be taken on his participation in the opening game.”

Should Gill test positive for dengue, he may be sidelined for a few matches. The recovery period for dengue patients can vary, typically taking approximately 7-10 days before they are fit to return to action.

The source further added, “Let’s not jump the gun. If it’s a regular viral fever, he could potentially play with the aid of antibiotics, but it’s entirely up to the medical team to decide.”