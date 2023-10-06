Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan to be the chief guest at RSS’s Vijayadashami rally on October 24

The annual Vijayadashami program organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur on October 24 will have renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan as the chief guest. This event, held at the Reshimbagh ground, holds significant importance in the RSS’s yearly calendar, with the main attraction being the address by RSS’s ‘sarsangchalak’ Mohan Bhagwat.

Shankar Mahadevan, a 56-year-old artist honored with the Padma Shri award, has been invited to the event, and it is scheduled to commence at 7:40 am, as per the official invitation shared with the media by the RSS.

The Vijayadashami rally is a prominent occasion for the RSS, symbolizing the organization’s commitment and values. It typically draws a large audience and involves various activities and speeches. The involvement of Shankar Mahadevan, known for his contributions to Indian music, adds a cultural dimension to the event.

Mohan Bhagwat, as the head of the RSS, is expected to deliver a key address, emphasizing the organization’s objectives and vision. The RSS, as a Hindu nationalist organization, plays a significant role in Indian society, particularly in areas related to cultural and social matters.

Shankar Mahadevan’s presence at this event reflects the broader influence and appeal of Indian artists who participate in various aspects of society, including cultural and national events. The RSS’s choice of Shankar Mahadevan as the chief guest underscores the importance of bridging cultural and societal aspects with its core principles.