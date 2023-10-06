Strong earthquake hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Izu islands in Japan today. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was reportedly at a depth of 10 km. A tsunami warning has been issued. Officials had said a potential tsunami could reach one metre in height.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.