Actress Kanakalatha Battles Dementia, Struggles with Self-Recollection

Veteran actor Kanakalatha, renowned for her decades-long contribution to Malayalam cinema, faces a heartbreaking battle against Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. Her illustrious career featured over 360 films, including classics like ‘Chillu,’ ‘Rajavinte Makan,’ and ‘Kireedam.’

However, the 63-year-old actress is now in a dire state, struggling to remember even her own name and surviving mainly on liquid food. In a recent interview, her sister Vijayamma disclosed the devastating effects of her condition. Kanakalatha’s journey into this medical ordeal began in 2021 when she began experiencing sleep disturbances. After consulting a doctor, she was diagnosed with dementia, with an MRI scan revealing brain shrinkage. She spent time in the ICU from October 22 to November 5.

Vijayamma, her steadfast companion for 34 years, highlights her sister’s need for diapers and her dramatic weight loss. They reside in the house Kanakalatha bought several years ago. With no children and having undergone a divorce after a 16-year marriage, she relies on support from AMMA, receiving Rs 5,000 per month as ‘kaineettam’ (gift), as well as financial assistance from ATMA and the Chalachitra Academy.

Kanakalatha’s acting career spanned over 38 years, encompassing both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She returned to the spotlight with the hit film ‘Pookkalam,’ directed by Ganesh Raj. Starting as an artist in amateur dramas, she found her calling in acting. Her debut film, ‘Unarthupaattu,’ went unreleased, but ‘Chillu’ marked her official entry into the industry.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a brief marriage and adoption of her brother’s three children, Kanakalatha built a life with her acting income. She dreamed of owning her home, which she achieved after a decade of hard work, supported by friends like Kalabhavan Mani and Indrans. However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a significant setback for artists like her, leaving her without work for eight long months.