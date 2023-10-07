Aide to Khalistani terrorist, wanted in murder cases, detained in Delhi

The Delhi Police have detained Harjeet Singh, alias Harry Maud, a field agent for the Khalistani terrorists Arsh Dalla and Sukha Duneke. This occurs just a few days after Canadian city of Winnipeg saw the death of mobster Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke, who was wanted in India. According to accounts at the time, Sukhdool Singh was slain after an altercation between gangs.

On Friday, Harjeet Singh was apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Sarita Vihar. For four different murders, he was wanted. ‘He is Arsh Dalla and Sukha Duneke’s field agent…Harry Maud is a 27-year-old inhabitant of Bathinda (in Punjab), according to DCP Pratiksha Godara,’ who was quoted by the news agency ANI.

Days before police detained Harjeet Singh, they detained another member of the Dala-Duneke gang.

Sukhdool, like Harjeet Singh, was a native of Punjab. He lived in the Moga district.

The assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, has led to diplomatic friction between India and Canada, which has resulted in Harjeet Singh’s arrest. Nijjar, who was wanted in India, was killed by gunfire in June outside a gurdwara.

The murder of Nijjar, whom he referred to as a ‘Canadian citizen,’ is being looked into by the security agencies of Canada, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. India denied the accusations and referred to them as ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated.’