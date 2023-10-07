Airline offers Dh249 tickets to this city

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the Philippines, Cebu Pacific has introduced a promotional offer for passengers. Passengers travelling to Manila from Dubai will get discounted flights tickets.

Travellers have until October 15 to book a one-way Dubai-Manila flight at the special base fare of Dh249. The discount applies to trips scheduled until February 29, 2024. The base fare doesn’t include taxes, country-specific fees, admin fees, and surcharges.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves fall for fourth straight week

The air carrier informed that the ‘promo fares are limited and non-refundable’. Flights can be rebooked but fare difference and extra charges will apply.