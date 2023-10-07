Asian Games 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty wins historic doubles badminton gold

Hangzhou: Ace Indian badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted new history at the Asian Games on Saturday. The Indian duo won gold medal in the men’s doubles event. This was India’s first medal in men’s doubles in 41 years since Leroy D’sa and Pradeep Gandhe won a bronze in 1982 edition.

World number 3 players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho of South Korea by ‘21-18, 21-16’. Satwik and Chirag had become the first Indians to win the Asian championships in 58 years in March this year. Satwik and Chirag will become world no. 1 team when BWF releases the ranking chart on Tuesday.

This was also India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Games as the country ended with 3 medals — a men’s doubles gold and a men’s team silver and a men’s singles bronze.

India had won a silver and bronze in the 2018 edition at Jakarta, while bagging 5 bronze at the 1982 edition.