Create Delicious Homemade Peanut Candy

Peanut candy, a beloved confection, enjoys immense popularity in bakeries and often flies off the shelves. Some even prefer it over other peanut preparations. The good news is, you don’t have to venture out to satisfy your sweet tooth; you can whip up this delectable treat in the comfort of your own kitchen. And the process is delightfully straightforward!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of peanuts

– 1 cup of sugar

– 1 tbsp oil

Preparation:

1. Begin by heating an earthen pan and roasting the peanuts.

2. Once roasted, remove the skins from the peanuts and proceed to grind them into a coarse powder. Be careful not to over-grind; we want it to be coarse, not fine.

3. Take the vessel in which you plan to set the peanut candy and apply a thin layer of oil to it.

4. Now, in a thick-bottomed pan, heat the sugar and stir continuously until it caramelizes and turns a rich brown color.

5. Add the coarsely powdered peanuts to the caramelized sugar and continue stirring for a little while longer.

6. Turn off the flame and keep stirring for a bit more.

7. Transfer this mixture to the prepared vessel, leveling it with another flat-bottomed vessel.

8. Cut the candy into your preferred shapes.

9. The mouthwatering peanut candy will set in about 15-20 minutes.

10. Once it has cooled to room temperature, store the candy in an airtight container to enjoy at your leisure.

As you savor the homemade peanut candy, you’ll relish not only its delightful taste but also the satisfaction of creating it in your own kitchen.