Decades-Long Wait Ends: Wayanad Tunnel Road Construction Starts in January

“After decades of waiting, a ray of hope has finally emerged for the people of Wayanad. The state government has cleared the way for the construction of a tunnel road, providing an alternative to National Highway 766’s Ghat Road.

Preparations are underway to kick off the 8.17 km Kozhikode-Wayanad Tunnel Road project, consisting of twin tunnels with an estimated cost of Rs 2,149 crore. Construction is set to commence in January 2024.

For travelers between Wayanad and Kozhikode, the Ghat section of NH 766 has long been a nightmare, with narrow roads and heavy traffic causing hours of jams. The new project will connect the districts through a parallel tunnel road funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). An approach road from Tiruvambadi to Marippuzha, funded with Rs 108 crore, is also in the works.

Land acquisition is nearly complete, with final notices issued to landowners, and funds ready for disbursement. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has been chosen as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for its tunnel-making expertise.

Environmental clearance was obtained in July, thanks to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s proactive approach. This project, initially met with skepticism, is now seen as a solution to Wayanad’s traffic problems.

The Chief Minister’s Office enlisted the help of a Norwegian team, led by Dr. Dominic Lang, to evaluate the project. The tunnel road promises to alleviate traffic snarls on NH 766, benefitting tourism and improving connectivity for Wayanad.”