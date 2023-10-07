Delhi Police Raid Kerala Home of Ex-NewsClick Staff

On Friday, the Delhi police conducted a raid at the residence of Malayali journalist and former NewsClick employee Anusha Paul, situated near Kodumon. During the operation, they seized her laptop and phone. Subsequently, a three-member Delhi Police team recorded her statement and confiscated her electronic devices. Paul, addressing the media, revealed that she had been questioned about her affiliation with NewsClick and the CPI(M).

The line of questioning encompassed various topics, including whether she had reported on the farmers’ protests, anti-NRC-CAA demonstrations, or the Union government’s COVID-19 management. Paul commented, “This is a witch-hunt to threaten the organization and its employees who used to raise their voice against the Narendra Modi government and the RSS.”

Paul had been in Kerala due to a close family member’s treatment and informed the media that the Delhi Police had inquired if she knew K M Tiwari, the Delhi state secretary of the CPI(M). “Of course, I know him. I told them that. He is the state secretary of the CPI(M). I am a CPI(M) worker. I am a state committee member of the Delhi unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and its state treasurer,” she clarified.

Additionally, Paul asserted that the Kerala Police had not been involved in the raid. She claimed, “Later, local police came and said they were not aware of the raids.”

This incident follows the arrest of NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and the head of the human resources department, Amit Chakravarty, by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. These arrests followed the questioning of a total of 46 journalists and contributors associated with the online news portal, with their mobile phones and electronic gadgets seized throughout the day.