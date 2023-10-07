Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix issues list of prohibited items

Doha: The Security Committee of Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix has shared a list of prohibited items inside the Lusail International Circuit. The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 has started on October 6.
‘Before heading to the Lusail International Circuit to attend the Formula 1 competitions, remember that prohibited items will not be allowed inside. Attendees will be required to leave these items outside to ensure both their safety and the safety of others, ensuring everyone can enjoy the Formula 1 race,’the Security Committee stated on social media platform.
The list of prohibited items includes:
Banners exceeding dimensions of 2×1.5 metres
Musical instruments over 120 cm in length
Bags larger than 75 cm in any dimension
Umbrellas longer than 40 cm
Furthermore, attendees should not bring:
Fireworks
Weapons of all types
Compressed air canisters
Narcotics
Glass containers
More than one package of medicines (only a single package with up to 7 types is permitted)
Work and maintenance tools
Wireless communication devices, such as two-way radios
Promotional materials with religious or political content
Face masks and helmets (unless required for medical reasons)
Food and drinks (except children’s provisions)
Animals (with the exception of personal assistance dogs)
Sports equipment
Loudspeakers
Lighters
Laser devices
Drones
Football
