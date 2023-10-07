ISL: Punjab and NorthEast United Share 1-1 Draw

In the latest Indian Super League (ISL) showdown at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, it was a tale of two sensational moments as NorthEast United FC faced off against Punjab FC. The 20-year-old NorthEast United sensation, Parthib Gogoi, continued to make his mark by netting in his third consecutive appearance this season. His trademark style came into play just before half-time when he fired a shot from outside the 18-yard box, putting Juan Pedro Benali’s squad ahead.

However, the ISL debutants from Punjab FC weren’t ready to concede the game just yet. In the 63rd minute, Melroy Assisi found the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1. Both teams walked away with a point, proving their mettle in this hard-fought contest.

Benali’s influence on the NorthEast United FC squad was evident as they displayed remarkable organization and unique set-piece routines throughout the match, creating scoring opportunities from various phases of the game.

One such example occurred in the 21st minute when left-back Tondonba Singh launched a throw-in straight into the box, setting up a sequence that nearly resulted in a goal. Mohammed Ali Bemammer’s header found Nestor Albiach on the right side of the penalty box, but he couldn’t capitalize on the chances.

Néstor, however, made amends for this with a brilliant display of hold-up play and game awareness just before half-time. He orchestrated an attack that led to Gogoi’s goal, displaying great teamwork and finishing.

Despite conceding first, Punjab FC showcased their relentless spirit and determination. They constantly pressed forward, earning corner kicks and free kicks. Their persistence paid off in the 63rd minute when Juan Mera delivered a perfect corner for Melroy, who skillfully found the net, leveling the score once more.

Both teams continued to chase the elusive winner as the game progressed, but in the final moments, they opted to secure their backlines and settle for a hard-fought draw, leaving fans with a thrilling encounter to remember.