MEA Urges Indians in Israel to Seek Safety Shelters Amid Conflict with Hamas

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a cautious advisory to Indians in Israel in response to the sudden escalation in Israel-Palestine relations on Saturday. The MEA has urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines provided by local authorities. They have emphasized the importance of exercising caution, avoiding unnecessary movement, and staying close to safety shelters. The advisory also directs individuals to consult the Israeli Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure for additional information.

The advisory further provides contact information for emergencies, including the Embassy’s phone number at +97235226748 and the email address [email protected]. Embassy personnel are ready to offer guidance as needed.

In one of the most significant escalations in recent times, Israel declared a state of readiness for war on Saturday morning, responding to a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltrations into its southern areas, resulting in casualties. Hamas, the Islamic faction that controls the Gaza Strip, claimed responsibility for launching 5,000 rockets at Israel in an operation named “Operation al-Aqsa Flood.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, declared that Israel is now at war with Hamas militants who rule the Gaza Strip. He announced the call-up of reservists and vowed that Hamas would face unprecedented consequences. Netanyahu made it clear that this is not merely an “operation” or a “round” but a state of war.