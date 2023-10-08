Aishwarya Rai Faces Fan Backlash Over Alleged Excessive Photoshop in Recent Photos

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, renowned as a former ‘Miss World,’ has once again found herself at the center of controversy over her recent appearance and attire. This comes after she previously garnered mixed reactions for her presence at the Paris Fashion Week. Fans have voiced their grievances, accusing her of relying heavily on photoshopped images. Aishwarya is an active presence on Instagram, boasting a substantial following of 12.9 million fans. Her Instagram serves as an engaging diary, offering insights into both her personal and professional life.

In her latest Instagram post, Aishwarya shared a series of photos showcasing herself in a black outfit with a sweetheart neckline. The ensemble featured pearl-embroidered sleeves and intricate embroidery work at the dress’s hem, rendering it a unique fashion statement. She adorned her signature bold red lips and opted for minimal makeup while keeping her hair open and styled with gentle waves. Completing the look with black pointed-toe heels, she captioned the post with three heart emojis.

However, the photos failed to resonate positively with netizens, prompting a barrage of comments expressing discontent. Some remarked, “This is definitely airbrushed on multiple levels. This isn’t her figure or her face anymore. Why don’t people embrace gaining weight positively with age? I mean, such an educated woman, I wouldn’t expect her to fall for beauty enhancements.” Another comment read, “How much photoshopped is too much photoshopped?” Fans implored Aishwarya to embrace her natural self, with one comment stating, “Too much photoshopped, you’re pretty, accept yourself the way you are.”

A separate comment echoed this sentiment, saying, “I wish you wouldn’t Photoshop all her pictures like she’s beautiful. I understand maybe a bit insecure, but everybody’s body changes as they age, which is totally fine and completely beautiful. So many young girls look up to her; I wish you would just own it.” Despite the criticism, Aishwarya received support from her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and acclaimed fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who both dropped red heart emojis on the post.

In the midst of this controversy, Aishwarya made headlines by walking the runway at the Paris Fashion Week alongside international model and media celebrity Kendall Jenner, Chinese actor Gong Jun, and acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren. This spectacular event took place on a runway near the Eiffel Tower, and Aishwarya dazzled in a golden shimmery gown. On the professional front, her most recent appearance was in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II,’ a 2023 Tamil historical action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam.