Blaze Engulfs Kozhikode Waste Treatment Plant

A significant fire incident occurred at the waste treatment facility of the Kozhikode Corporation located in West Hill on a Sunday morning. According to reports from Manorama News, authorities have managed to bring the fire under control, with the assistance of six fire tenders dispatched to the scene.

This waste treatment plant, responsible for handling non-degradable waste items like plastics collected from public spaces, operates under the supervision of Konari Waste Management Service, a private firm. Dr. S Jayasree, the chairperson of the Kozhikode Corporation’s health standing committee, explained that the fire outbreak was linked to a technical issue in the waste recycling machinery. As a result, the facility currently operates as a material recovery center, where waste collected by Haritha Karma Sena and other corporation staff undergoes segregation for resale. A portion of the waste, rejected by scrap dealers, is stored at the plant.

The incident produced dense, black smoke as a substantial quantity of plastic waste caught fire. In response, local residents opposed the corporation’s attempt to relocate the waste to the Santhi Nagar area. One resident dismissed rumors of arson, asserting that this was the sixth fire incident at the plant and claimed to have noticed the fire initially.

Concurrently, MLA Thottathil Raveendran called for an inquiry to ascertain the root cause of the accident.