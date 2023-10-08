Floods in Sikkim have not impacted border operations with China: Army

The Army stated on Saturday that its operational readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state is unaffected by the flash floods that have hit Sikkim’s hinterland and that the formations in charge of the border management posture are still at a high level of readiness.

Although Sikkim’s hinterland has been impacted, the operating situation along the LAC in Sikkim has remained stable, according to the Army.

It stated that efforts are being made to rescue the estimated 1,500 tourists who are believed to be stranded in North Sikkim’s Lachung and Lachen valleys.

The Army was hurt by the floods since some of its camps along the Teesta river’s banks were destroyed.

‘The formations responsible for the Border Management Posture are maintaining a high state of readiness and are optimally stocked as per the sustainable operational logistics plan,’ it said.

The Army’s claim was made on the same day that eight soldiers’ lifeless corpses were found. The soldiers were among 22 Army servicemen who were reported missing after flash floods caused by a cloudburst.

On October 4, a cloudburst at South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a catastrophic flood in Sikkim.

The Army reported that ‘the level of water in the Teesta increased by about 50-60 feet in height, which caused calamitous floods downstream,’ adding that it was also impacted because some of its camps along the river’s bank were either damaged or washed away.

‘A vehicle parking area at Burdang near Singtam was affected by the flash flood and 23 soldiers and 39 vehicles that were taking an overnight transit halt have been submerged in silt or swept away,’ the Army said.

‘At the site of the incident, silt and mud measuring up to 30-40 feet high have been deposited and most of the vehicles are buried underneath,’ it said.