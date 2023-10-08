IIT Delhi sweeper apprehended for illicitly filming female students in restroom

A 20-year-old individual has been apprehended by Delhi Police on charges of clandestinely recording videos of women within the restroom at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The incident came to light after a complaint was submitted via ‘X,’ a platform previously known as Twitter. The complainants, students from Bharti College, had uploaded a video on social media in which they recounted their distressing experience during a fashion show event.

“On 6.10.23, ELANTRÈ participated in a fashion show at IIT DELHI and faced a really traumatic experience. A housekeeper recorded alleged videos while some girls were changing in the washroom. Shame! No action has been taken yet,” one of the women shared on October 6. Following this complaint, the police initiated an FIR under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty. The suspect, employed as a contractual sweeper at the prestigious institute, has been taken into custody and subsequently placed in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

This distressing incident has raised concerns over the safety and privacy of women within educational institutions, prompting further scrutiny and measures to protect their well-being.