Indian Americans surpass other Asian-alone groups in population in the US

In 2020, the Asian Indian community in the United States became the largest Asian-only group, experiencing significant growth of more than 50 percent since 2010, with a total of 4,397,737 individuals. Chinese Americans still hold the top position in the overall Asian population. When considering individuals identifying as a single race or multiracial, Chinese Americans (excluding Taiwanese) remain the most populous Asian group, with a total of 5.2 million people.

The four next largest Asian groups, either alone or in any combination, along with their population growth from 2010 to 2020, are as follows: Filipino alone or in any combination, 4,436,992 (a growth of 29.9 percent); Vietnamese alone or in any combination, 2,293,392 (a growth of 32.0 percent); Korean alone or in any combination, 1,989,519 (a growth of 16.6 percent); and Japanese alone or in any combination, 1,586,652 (a growth of 20.6 percent).

While most Asian groups saw population growth, the Japanese alone and Laotian alone populations were exceptions, as both experienced a decline in numbers over the past decade. However, their populations, when considering the “alone or in any combination” category, increased by 20.6 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.

The Nepalese population exhibited the most significant growth, surging by over 250 percent. They were the fastest-growing Asian group in both the Asian alone and Asian alone or in any combination categories among populations exceeding 50,000 in 2010.

The Nepalese alone population increased astonishingly by 295.5 percent, rising from 51,907 in 2010 to 205,297 in 2020. When considering the Nepalese population alone or in any combination, it grew from 59,490 to 219,503, marking a remarkable 269.0 percent increase over the decade.