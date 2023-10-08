ISRO Chair Somanath Discloses Battling 100+ Daily Cyber Attacks

In a recent revelation, Chairman S. Somanath of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) disclosed that the organization faces a staggering number of more than 100 cyber attacks each day. He emphasized the heightened vulnerability of rocket technology due to its reliance on cutting-edge software and chip-based hardware. Somanath reassured that ISRO has a robust cybersecurity network in place to counter these relentless attacks.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 16th edition of the ‘c0c0n’ international cybersecurity conference, hosted by the Kerala Police and Information Security Research Association, Somanath shed light on ISRO’s safety measures. He mentioned that ISRO conducts various tests focused on ensuring the integrity of the hardware chips within its rockets.

Somanath also highlighted the significance of software-based monitoring for multiple satellites, underscoring the rapid growth of this sector. He pointed out, “Cybersecurity is very important to protect all of these.”

Addressing the dual nature of advanced technology as both a boon and a threat, he expressed the need for research and hard work to combat cybercriminals who exploit tools like artificial intelligence.

Somanath emphasized that cyber threats pose a significant risk to national security.

The Industries and Law Minister, P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated the concluding session of the conference, praised Kerala as a role model for cybersecurity governance. He lauded ‘c0c0n’ as a beacon in the Indian cybersecurity sector, responsible for nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity experts.

The event saw participation from notable figures, including Hibi Eden MP, Mayor M. Anilkumar, actor Mamta Mohandas, Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham IPS, and ISRA President Manu Zacharia.