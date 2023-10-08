Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman Sea

Andaman and Nicobar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours on October 8. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Earlier in September, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.4 and 4.3 had struck the Andaman Sea.

Also Read: Rescue efforts continue overnight in Afghanistan after fatal earthquake, expecting more casualties

Earlier on July 29, a strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Earlier in January this year, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit the Andaman Sea of Andaman and Nicobar islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was 77 kilometres in depth. A magnitude 5 earthquake jolted the Nicobar region of the islands in March this year. The National Centre for Seismology had said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.

Meanwhile, a powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday.