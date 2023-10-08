Nagpur jail inmate swallows wire after making threat against Nitin Gadkari

An accused who was detained for allegedly making threatening phone calls to Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s office here swallowed iron wire while in custody, police said on Saturday, adding he is currently in excellent health.

A central jail inmate named Jayesh Pujari, also known as Kantha, has been held under observation, according to an official.

He claimed to have ingested “50 tablets” and a piece of wire earlier this week when speaking with correctional staff. On Thursday, he was brought before a court, where he repeated his claim and underwent an examination by Government Medical College and Hospital physicians at the court’s request.

He had wire particles in his stomach, according to the examination, but the physicians stated he was healthy and had been given the all-clear.

He was then returned to the main jail. His condition is still being attentively watched by the prison’s medical staff, the spokesman said.

The official claimed that Pujari had made numerous attempts to get himself transferred to the Belagavi jail, where he had previously been detained. It is believed that he wanted to transfer to that jail since he had established a criminal network there and had access to resources like mobile phones.

After collaborating with Bengaluru terror attack convict Afsar Pasha, Pujari allegedly made threat calls to Gadkari’s office in January of this year while incarcerated in Belagavi jail. He demanded Rs 100 crore while claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

On March 21, he placed another call, and as a result, he was taken into custody and sent to Nagpur.