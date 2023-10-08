Railways considers allowing women loco pilots a single chance to change roles

Indian Railways is considering the possibility of allowing women who serve as drivers and track maintainers a one-time opportunity to switch their job category based on their preferences. Official records indicate that the railways currently employs 1,350 women as loco pilots and assistant loco pilots out of a total of 65,000 loco pilots. The move to grant this option comes in response to the significant number of female employees in these roles expressing a desire to change their job category due to concerns about the safety challenges they face.

A senior railway official revealed that many women in these positions have been seeking job category changes, citing concerns about the hazardous conditions they encounter during their work. In light of this, the railways is actively assessing how many pending applications exist for job changes in these categories. This initiative took a step forward on October 4, following a request from the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen to grant female track maintainers and running staff a one-time chance to alter their job category.

The Ministry of Railways has acknowledged the situation and is currently evaluating the matter. They have called upon zonal railways to provide information regarding the number of female track maintainers and assistant loco pilots and the status of pending requests from female employees seeking job category changes. However, it’s important to note that some women employees have expressed the view that the railways should focus on improving facilities and conditions for women in these roles instead of simply offering a one-time option for changing job categories. This perspective highlights the need to address the broader concerns of women working in these traditionally male-dominated positions.