Researchers make groundbreaking discovery by establishing the sixth basic taste sensation

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery by identifying ammonium chloride as a sixth basic taste sensation, joining the ranks of sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.

This finding sheds light on the tongue’s ability to detect this distinct taste, which is primarily found in some Scandinavian candies.

The study, which has been published in the journal Nature Communications, uncovers the underlying mechanisms of this taste perception, which had eluded scientists for decades.

Ammonium chloride taste in Scandinavian candies The research emphasizes the unique taste of ammonium chloride, a favored ingredient in certain Scandinavian confections.

Co-author of the study, neuroscientist Emily Liman from the University of Southern California, mentioned to the Independent that residents of Scandinavian countries might already be familiar with and appreciate this taste.

Salt licorice, a popular candy in northern European nations, often contains salmiak salt or ammonium chloride.

Tongue’s response mechanism Although prior knowledge had indicated the tongue’s reaction to ammonium chloride, identifying the specific protein receptors responsible had remained elusive.

Previous research had uncovered the protein OTOP1, which plays a crucial role in detecting sour tastes. It functions as a channel for hydrogen ions when exposed to acidic sour foods, such as lemonade and vinegar.

Researchers hypothesized that ammonium chloride might also activate OTOP1 due to its impact on hydrogen ion concentration within cells.

Scientists introduced the gene responsible for the OTOP1 receptor into lab-grown human cells, allowing them to produce the OTOP1 receptor.

These cells were then exposed to acid or ammonium chloride, and their responses were carefully measured.

The study found that ammonium chloride robustly activated the OTOP1 channel, rivaling or surpassing the activation levels caused by acid.

Small amounts of ammonia from ammonium chloride entered the cell, leading to a rise in pH and a decrease in the concentration of hydrogen ions.

This pH difference drove an influx of hydrogen ions through OTOP1, which was detectable through changes in electrical conductivity across the channel.

Taste bud cells from normal mice exhibited a significant increase in action potentials in response to ammonium chloride, while cells lacking OTOP1 showed no such response, confirming OTOP1’s role in perceiving ammonium chloride.

Researchers noted that the sensitivity of the OTOP1 channel to ammonium chloride varied among different species. This divergence suggests that the ability to taste ammonium chloride may have evolved as an adaptation to avoid consuming potentially harmful substances rich in ammonium.