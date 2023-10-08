Retail-giant Walmart is doing away with the requirements of a degree for hundreds of its job titles

Retail giant Walmart is changing its approach to hiring by removing the degree requirement for hundreds of its job titles. The company plans to revise job descriptions for numerous positions, and this decision was announced through a blog post on Walmart’s website.

Walmart clarified that while having a college degree can be advantageous, the emphasis will now be placed on relevant skills acquired through prior experience.

In their blog post, Lorraine Stomski, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Associate Learning and Leadership, and Julie Gehrki, Vice President of Philanthropy, explained that while degrees may be essential in certain cases, they are not always necessary, especially at the corporate headquarters.

This move is part of a broader effort by Walmart to invest in growth opportunities for its workforce. Additionally, the retail chain plans to offer college credits to employees for on-the-job training.

Walmart is committed to removing unnecessary barriers for associates seeking career advancement, as highlighted in the blog post. They noted that 75 percent of employees who work as managers at Walmart began their careers in hourly roles, which typically do not require degrees.

The company expects its workforce to place value on skills in the same way they value degrees. Walmart aims to provide the same benefits to employees without degrees as those who hold them.

With this announcement, Walmart joins several private companies in reevaluating degree requirements for various positions. Public sector entities have also taken similar steps, with several U.S. states, including Alaska, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, either eliminating or reducing degree requirements for state jobs.