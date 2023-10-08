Rohit Sharma Urges Teammates to Stay Vigilant vs. Australia

Indian captain Rohit Sharma recognizes Australia’s formidable track record in global cricket events. He cautioned his teammates against complacency as they prepare for their first ICC World Cup match in Chennai on Sunday. Despite India’s status as the top-ranked ODI team and a recent 2-1 series victory against Australia, Rohit emphasized the need to remain vigilant, drawing motivation from their 2011 World Cup triumph on home soil.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash against the five-time champions, Rohit stated, “Australia being Australia, we know how they perform in ICC tournaments. There is a reason they have won numerous championships. For us, it’s crucial to adhere to our team’s strategy, leverage our strengths, and adapt to the local conditions.”

Rohit pointed out that the Australian team is well-acquainted with Indian conditions, partly due to their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He remarked, “They play a significant amount of cricket here, aligning their schedule accordingly. They understand the significance of the World Cup in India and prioritize playing ODIs here.”

Regarding the uncertain participation of opener Shubman Gill, who is recovering from dengue fever, Rohit mentioned that left-handed Ishan Kishan is a likely opening partner, with K L Rahul as another option. Rohit expressed confidence in India’s batting lineup’s versatility, saying, “The seven-eight batters in our squad bring a different dimension and style to our team, which is why they were selected. Flexibility and versatility in our approach are key, and these players possess those qualities.”

In summary, Rohit Sharma’s pre-match briefing underscores the need for India to maintain focus and adapt to the challenge posed by Australia, emphasizing the team’s varied batting capabilities in pursuit of World Cup success.