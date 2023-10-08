Tata Motors unveils 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Facelift: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors has unveiled the facelift avatar of both Safari and Harrier. The company has dropped a short clip of both vehicles across its social media handles, Interested customers now can pre-book the vehicles by giving a fully refundable token amount of Rs 25,000.The advance bookings either can be made through the company’s authorized dealerships or online via Tata’s official webiste. The deliveries are expected to begin later this month.

Both SUVs come with updated grills from the front, LED DRLs, and vertically stacked LED split headlamps setup. The Harrier has all-black skid plates. While Safari gets the silver finish ones. Both the four-wheelers run on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Both the SUVs come with the designed interior, featuring a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports all the wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple, and Autocarplay. The four-wheelers also have illuminated multi-functional twin-spoke steering wheel.

Both SUVs are powered by the 2-litre diesel, which generates a max power of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The unit is paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic torque converter.