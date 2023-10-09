Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally higher

Mumbai: The Indian rupee today opened marginally higher against the US dollar in early trade. The negative trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.24 against the US dollar. It then touched 83.23, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

Also Read: 7 killed, 28 injured as bus crashes into ditch

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.26% to 106.32. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 90.29 crore. Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves dropped by $3.794 billion to $586.908 billion for the week ended September 29.