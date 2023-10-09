India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in these states till 12 October

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states in the country till 12 October. The national weather agency predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 8th and 9th October.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8th and 9th October.

Also Read: IRCTC introduces two special package tours: Details

The weather department predicted isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in Tamil Nadu during 8th-11th October; South Interior Karnataka during 8th-10th October and Kerala during 9th-12th October.

The weather office stated that no significant weather over Central and West India region during next four days.