India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains in these states till 12 October

Oct 9, 2023, 08:23 pm IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in  several states in the country till  12 October.  The national weather agency predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and  lightning  in  Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 8th and 9th October.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and  lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 8th and 9th October.

The weather department predicted  isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in  Tamil Nadu during 8th-11th October; South Interior Karnataka during 8th-10th October and Kerala during 9th-12th October.

The weather office stated that no significant weather over Central and West India region during next four days.

 

 

