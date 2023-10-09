Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways havedecided to operate several special during Navratri and other festivals. Northern Railways will operate special trains to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from various locations.

Trains from Varanasi to Katra:

There will be six journeys made by this train in each direction. Every Sunday at 11.20 pm, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Varanasi Special Train will leave Katra and arrive in Varanasi at 11.55 pm the next day. The train will run from October 22 to November 26. On Tuesdays, the 01653 Varanasi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Special train will leave Varanasi at 6.20 am and will arrive at its destination at 11.20 am the next day.

The special train will stop at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Uthampur stations. This train will consist of air-conditioned sleeper and general-class coaches.

New Delhi-Varanasi special train number 04080 will operate from November 6 to November 30. Every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 7.20 pm, this train will leave New Delhi and arrive at Varanasi station at 9.45 am the following day.

04079 Varanasi-New Delhi special train will depart from Varanasi at 6.35 pm every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday starting November 7, 2023, and running until December 1, 2023. The train will arrive in Delhi at 9 am the next day.

Mahalaya Ammavasya Special to Prayag–Varanasi–Gaya-Ayodhya–Haridwar–Delhi–Mathura–Agra will depart from Madurai on October 10.

Tri Shakthi Peeth Yatra to Kolkata – Kamakhya – Puri – Bhubaneshwar will depart on October 27.

The South Central Railway extended the special trains between several destinations.

Tirupati-Sainagar Shirdi (07637): It has been extended from October 15, 2023, to November 26, 2023.

Sainagar Shirdi-Tirupali (07638) has been extended from October 16 to 27.

Kazipet-Dadar (07195) has been extended from October 4, 2023, to November 29, 2023.