IRCTC introduces two special package tours: Details

Kolkata: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced two special package tours to Darjeeling and the Dooars. Both the trips will start from Sealdah station on October 21.

Both the trips will be of six days and five nights. The cost of the Darjeeling trip will be Rs 21,100 per person and the Dooars trip will cost Rs 18,850 per person. The package cost will cover all expenses, including train tickets, food and stay.

IRCTC will provide AC 3-tier coaches for passengers. Passengers will also get stay in deluxe hotels and will be provided cars for the sightseeing.

Also Read: Market valuation 5 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 86,234.73 crore

For each of these trips, there are 30 seats. The Dooars trip will be extra special because the travellers will be provided with special Bengali Thali.