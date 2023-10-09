K S Chithra’s Banjara Song and Traditional Attire Photo

Renowned Indian singer KS Chithra, known for her versatile vocal talents spanning various languages, including Sinhalese, Malay, Latin, Arabic, and French, has embarked on a new linguistic journey. In Sanjeev Kumar Rathore’s latest film, ‘Aamdar Nivas,’ she has lent her voice to a Banjara language song, with lyrics crafted by Vinayak Pawar and music composed by M L Raja. This melodious rendition is a duet featuring the talented singer M Sreenivas Chavan.

Chithra eagerly shared this exciting news with her followers on social media, expressing her gratitude to the entire crew for this unique opportunity. What added an endearing touch to the announcement was her attire—a traditional Banjara costume that perfectly complemented the occasion.

In her Instagram post, Chithra conveyed her excitement, saying, “Namasthe everyone …feeling so happy to share with you that I tried to sing a song in the language called Banjara for the movie Aamdar Niwas today in Jai Jagadamba production’s banner. This is my first experience in this language. I thank the producer and director Sri.Sanjiv Kumar Rathod, Lyricist Sri.Vinayak Pawar, Music director Sri M.L.Raja & special thanks to Mr. Sreenivas Chavan. My best wishes to the whole team of Aamdar Niwas.”

Sanjeev Kumar Rathore, the director, also expressed his elation at collaborating with the legendary Chithra, who boasts a remarkable career with over 25,000 songs recorded over four decades. This musical partnership promises to be a highlight of ‘Aamdar Nivas’ and a testament to Chithra’s enduring artistry.