Karishma Tanna wins at Asia Contents Awards for Netflix series ‘Scoop’

The Netflix series “Scoop” and its lead actress, Karishma Tanna, secured top accolades at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards held in Busan, South Korea. The annual event, organized by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and the Korea Radio Promotion Association, celebrates outstanding content created for TV, OTT platforms, and online mediums across Asia. “Scoop” received the award for the best Asian TV series, while Karishma Tanna, who attended the award ceremony, was honored as the best lead actress.

BIFF made the official announcement on its X page, expressing congratulations to this year’s winners. The series “Scoop” was co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, with Mehta also serving as the director. The show follows Jagruti Pathak, portrayed by Karishma Tanna, a prominent crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who becomes the center of attention when accused of her rival Jaideb Sen’s murder. “Scoop,” which premiered on Netflix in June and is backed by Indian production company Matchbox Shots, is inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book “Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.” Karishma Tanna expressed her elation at receiving this recognition at the BIFF.