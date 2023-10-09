Mahima Nambiar: From ‘RDX’ to ‘800’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2,’ Her Star Continues to Rise!

Mahima Nambiar, known for her role as Mini in ‘RDX,’ is basking in the film’s success and credits director Nahas Hidayat for her journey into the hearts of Malayali audiences. Her recent releases, ‘800,’ ‘Chandramukhi 2,’ and ‘Raththam,’ have kept her in the spotlight. In a recent interview with Onmanorama, Mahima delves into her transition from Mollywood to Kollywood and her experiences in the film industry.

She recalls her humble debut in Mollywood 13 years ago with a blink-and-miss role in ‘Kaaryasthan’ but explains how it led to more opportunities in Tamil cinema, notably with ‘Saatai.’ Post ‘RDX,’ her recognition as a Malayali in the industry grew, attracting more offers from Malayalam cinema.

Mahima shares what drew her to ‘RDX,’ mentioning her prior acquaintance with director Nahas and the film’s compelling script, exciting title, and impactful moments. She highlights the success of the song ‘Neela Nilave’ and her transformed look in the film.

Addressing criticism about her character’s darkened skin tone in ‘RDX,’ Mahima clarifies the creative decision to match the character’s background and clothing, explaining the rationale behind the choice.

She praises director Nahas Hidayat’s confidence and clear vision on set, along with the enjoyable chemistry among the young cast, including Shane, Neeraj, and Pepe.

Mahima also shares her experience working with Kangana Ranaut in ‘Chandramukhi 2,’ describing her as sweet, professional, and outspoken, with a child-like honesty.

Discussing her role in ‘800,’ Mahima explains how she resembled Muthiah Muralitharan’s wife, Mathimalar Ramamurthy, and the confidence she gained when Malar ma’am’s mother mistook her for her daughter on set. She recounts the positive experience of having Muthiah sir and Malar ma’am present during the film shoot.

Lastly, Mahima shares her excitement from the promotional tour for ‘800,’ where she met legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Virender Sehwag, and Sourav Ganguly.

This journey reflects Mahima Nambiar’s growth and success in the film industry, showcasing her talent and versatility across different languages and genres.