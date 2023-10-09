Market valuation 5 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 86,234.73 crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 5 of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 86,234.73 crore in last week. The top gainers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance. The top losers were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 167.22 points or 0.25%.

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 32,730.22 crore to Rs 13,24,649.78 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,94,884.37 crore. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 18,057.94 crore to Rs 6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,730.16 crore to Rs 5,87,104.12 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained Rs 6,018.45 crore to Rs 11,63,164.31 crore. However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined Rs 19,336.49 crore to Rs 15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 4,671.54 crore to Rs 6,62,057.43 crore. The mcap of State Bank of India fell by Rs 4,105.33 crore to Rs 5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by Rs 2,743.6 crore to Rs 5,51,463.84 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market valuation dipped Rs 196.19 crore to Rs 5,19,082.95 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country’s most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.