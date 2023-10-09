Pending Choice for Kerala Administrative Service Appointments

The State Government is currently in the process of making a crucial decision regarding the inclusion of 44 new posts and deputation slots in the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS). Initially, the plan was to issue a second notification for these appointments, with the posts slated to be revealed on November 1.

To address this matter, a committee led by the Chief Secretary was formed, tasked with identifying vacancies to fill under the KAS. Out of a pool of 80 departments, the committee handpicked these 44 posts, paving the way for the intended second notification. However, this plan faced opposition from existing employees, leading to its postponement.

During a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary was designated to uncover these vacancies. The hope was that after identifying new posts from various departments, including deputation openings in the Secretariat, the second notification could be issued on November 1.

To provide context, the first notification for KAS appointments was issued back in 2019, which encompassed 105 posts across 29 departments. However, the list of appointees was not released until 2021.

The Public Service Commission had requested the government to notify them of any subsequent vacancies after the first list expired, but no response has been forthcoming. Consequently, the appointments under the esteemed KAS, known as “the proud service of Kerala,” have been at a standstill since the initial notification.