Rapper 21 Savage officially becomes a permanent resident of the United States

Celebratory moments are in order for the Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, as he has officially attained the status of a permanent resident of the United States. This significant development opens the doors for him to engage in international travel, including an eagerly awaited performance in his hometown of London.

The rapper’s attorney, Charles Kuck, disclosed in a statement to The Associated Press that 21 Savage has now become a lawful permanent resident of the United States, granting him the liberty to travel abroad without any restrictions. This achievement is a monumental milestone in the artist’s life, particularly considering his previous encounters with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In 2019, 21 Savage made headlines when he was apprehended by ICE agents in Georgia, a development that sparked a wave of support from his devoted fans and fellow musicians. He spent a total of 10 days in a detention center, with his arrest being linked to complications regarding his visa, which had expired back in 2006.

Kuck emphasized that 21 Savage has conscientiously complied with all pertinent immigration regulations since his initial detention, and this methodical approach has culminated in the termination of his immigration court proceedings, ultimately securing his permanent residency status in the United States.

The Atlanta-based artist, who originally immigrated to the US when he was just 7 years old, conveyed in a 2019 interview with the AP his belief that individuals like him, who entered the country without authorization as children, should be granted automatic US citizenship. He underscored the daunting and often discouraging visa application process that undocumented immigrants face due to its long-lasting repercussions.

Savage took to social media to announce his return to London but withheld specific details about his upcoming performances. On Friday night, he unveiled a video titled “London, I’m Coming Home.” The video, also posted on his official Instagram account, offers glimpses of his childhood memories and tantalizingly hints at his impending return to the country he departed from when he was just seven years old.