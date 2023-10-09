Shah Rukh Khan receives Y+ security due to death threats following ‘Jawan’ success

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive Y+ security cover from the Mumbai Police due to concerns of death threats following the success of his recent films “Pathan” and “Jawan.” This upgrade in security was prompted by a written complaint, and it’s in response to the directive from the Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra government has officially ordered an enhancement in Shah Rukh Khan’s security. This upgraded security service will be funded privately, with the actor taking responsibility for covering the associated costs. Y+ security is typically granted to individuals facing a significant threat perception. Under this level of security, Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by six armed security personnel round the clock, a notable increase from the two security personnel he previously had. The actor had reported receiving death threats, prompting the Maharashtra government to take this step to bolster his security.

It’s worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan is not the only Bollywood actor to be granted Y+ security. Salman Khan also enjoys this level of protection due to threats associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This move reflects the significance of security concerns for high-profile figures in the Indian entertainment industry.