Smartphone exports from India grew 99.52% in April-July

New Delhi: Smartphone exports from India crossed $4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal year. The exports of smartphone grew by 99.52% over April-July 2022-23. Data released by Union Commerce ministry revealed this.

As per data, the United States accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms. During the first four months of the current fiscal year 2024, export of the smartphones to the United States jumped to $1.67 billion. It was at $284.6 million a year ago.

The United States was followed by the United Arab Emirates which accounted for $836.36 million, the Netherlands ($379.3 million), the United Kingdom ($336.27 million), Italy ($245.7 million), and the Czech Republic ($230.25 million).

In April-May this fiscal year, India exported $2.43 billion worth of smartphones. The smartphone exports to the United States rose multiple times to $812.49 million during the first two months of this fiscal year as against $92.2 million in April-May 2022-23. During April-May 2023-24, smartphone exports soared by 157.82% over April-May 2022-23.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the overall India’s export of smartphones was at $10.95 billion. Prior to 2022-23, the smartphone exports were non-existent.