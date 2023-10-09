Sophie Turner’s First Post Amid Divorce Battle with Joe Jonas, Later Deleted

Actor Sophie Turner recently made her return to social media with a noteworthy post. She shared a selfie where she was seen wearing a bracelet featuring the title of Taylor Swift’s second studio album, ‘Fearless.’ This significant post came after her joint announcement of separation from her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, on September 6.

In the midst of their ongoing divorce proceedings, Sophie Turner was seen in New York City with pop sensation Taylor Swift twice in one week towards the end of September. Recent developments reveal that a hearing on October 3 determined that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are slated for a four-day mediation starting on October 4. This mediation is aimed at addressing various aspects of their divorce, including matters related to custody and parenting arrangements for their two daughters. The ultimate goal of this mediation is to facilitate an amicable resolution to their legal separation.

During the hearing, it was also established that their divorce trial is scheduled for January 2. Joe Jonas is seeking joint custody, as reported by People. The couple’s legal journey continues as they navigate the complexities of their separation.